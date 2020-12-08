5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 08 December 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Video Conferencing: Cisco Systems has acquired Slido to further bolster Webex.

2. M&A – MSP Cybersecurity: Fortinet has acquired Panopta, a SaaS network and cybersecurity monitoring platform with multi-tenant capabilities for MSPs and MSSPs.

3. Partnership – Data Protection: Arcserve has unveiled Arcserve X Series Appliances Secured by Sophos. The appliances offer integrated cyber and data protection for enterprise data volumes, the companies say.

4. Partner Program – Contract Lifecycle Management: Agiloft, a provider of contract and commerce lifecycle management solutions, has launched a new Partner Program for reseller, service (consultant/integrator) and technology companies. Agiloft is seeking to triple channel revenue while extending its reach in international markets such as EMEA and APAC, and vertical markets such as financial services, healthcare, and public sector, Existing channel revenue figures were not disclosed.

5. Partner Program – Financial Services Cybersecurity: Adlumin has launched an Advantage Partner Program to provide a multi-tenant security analytics platform to service providers, resellers, solution providers and CUSO (credit union service organizations) worldwide.

6. Targeted Layoffs: Cisco Systems this month will cut 101 employees from its headquarters in San Jose, California, according to Silicon Valley Business Journal. Cisco announced a $1 billion cost cutting plan earlier this year but did not detail specific layoff plans at the time of that announcement.

7. AWS re:Invent News: Here are 28 updates from the extended Amazon AWS re:Invent 2020 virtual conference.

