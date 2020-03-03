4Voice Acquires nexVortex’s Hosted Voice Services Business

4Voice, a VoIP solutions provider from Boca Raton, Florida, has acquired the hosted voice business of Herndon, Virginia-based nexVortex. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded 13 years ago, 4Voice provides white-glove telecom services to SMBs across such industries as healthcare, financial services, legal, retail and hospitality. The company claims a nearly 100 percent customer-retention rate.

nexVortex’s entire hosted voice team will stay on board, the company said, while 4Voice will continue to support and maintain nexVortex’s hosted business solutions. The deal grows 4Voice’s cloud services business while allowing nexVortex to focus resources on its managed SIP Trunking business.

Further explaining the deal, Amruth Laxman, CEO and founding partner, 4Voice, commented:

“nexVortex’s expertise in hosted voice services and geographical reach will accelerate our ability to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions. Both nexVortex and 4Voice share similar missions and are customer-centric companies. Our newly acquired hosted voice customers can be confident that we will focus on supporting their unique needs just as we do with each and every customer we serve.”

Wes Rogers, chief operating officer and founder, nexVortex, added:

“We appreciate the trust that our hosted voice customers have placed in us over the years. Our culture of delivering ‘Uncommon Service’ will be continued by 4Voice and combined with an impressive set of business solutions that I know customers will value.”

Hosted Voice and UCaaS Acquisitions

