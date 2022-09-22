Custom Application Developer 3Pillar Global Acquires Jonah Group

Customs application development company 3Pillar Global has acquired Canadian software engineering firm Jonah Group for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 829 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

3Pillar Acquires Jonah Group

3Pillar Global, founded in 2006, is based in Fairfax, Virginia. The company has 2,037 employees listed on LinkedIn. 3Pillar’s areas of expertise include product strategy, product development, product architecture, mobile apps, big data, cloud development, SaaS, iOS, Android, information services, security, .NET, healthcare, media, education, financial services, QA and testing, and mission-critical applications.

Jonah Group, founded in 2001, is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has 120 employees listed on LinkedIn. Jonah Group’s areas of expertise include IT services, software development, business intelligence, big data, content management systems, advanced user experience, mobile websites and applications, data warehousing, custom website development, information architecture, software and enterprise apps.

Jonah Group’s clients work in auto finance, insurance, wealth management and capital markets. The deal will complement 3Pillar’s focus on the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, according to the company.

The acquisition of Jonah Group will add to 3Pillar’s growing global footprint and expand the 3Pillar team to more than 2,300 employees across nine countries. 3Pillar has made a string of strategic acquisitions of late, having recently bought Arizona-based Tiempo Development and Costa Rica-based Isthmus Software. In Europe, the company also acquired Czech Republic-based Software Development Europe.

David DeWolf, CEO, 3Pillar, commented:

“Jonah Group has provided premium software engineering services to an impressive list of clients for more than 20 years. Bringing them, and their 160 team members under the 3Pillar umbrella means we’re now one team with shared strengths, values, and culture. Our combined capabilities and expanded presence in the BFSI sector as well as the heart of Toronto’s financial and technology district will allow us to better serve our clients for years to come.”

Jeremy Chan, co-founder, Jonah Group, said: