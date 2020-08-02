3Cloud Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner Applied Cloud Systems

Microsoft Azure services partner 3Cloud has acquired Applied Cloud Systems, a Microsoft consultancy from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

3Cloud, backed by private equity firm Gryphon Investors since July 2020, claims to be one of the largest Azure-focused cloud consulting firms in the United States. Together, 3Cloud and Applied Cloud hold 10 Microsoft Gold competencies.

3Cloud Acquires Applied Cloud Systems: Executive Commentary

Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and co-founder, commented on the deal:

“3Cloud was founded with the mission to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and the vision to be the leading Microsoft Azure partner. Our acquisition of Applied Cloud Systems greatly strengthens our ability to deliver on those objectives. We’re excited to welcome Applied Cloud Systems’ world-class team into the 3Cloud organization. Their deep cloud expertise, especially in Azure with education and leading healthcare institutions, furthers our vision of being the preeminent pure-play Azure services provider in the U.S.”

Brian Dupper, Applied Cloud Systems CEO, added:

“After working together on a number of client engagements, the synergies between our two firms became clear. We both have a commitment to helping clients embrace the cloud and a focus on innovating with Microsoft technologies. We’re excited to join 3Cloud on its incredible growth trajectory.”

Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud president and co-founder, concluded:

“The addition of Applied Cloud Systems’ services and expertise will enable 3Cloud to create the most comprehensive set of Azure offerings available in the marketplace. With the backing of our new financial partner, Gryphon Investors, we are just beginning our next phase of organic and acquisition-driven growth and look forward to continuing to expand our Azure capabilities and resources to meet our mission of delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients.”

3Cloud Launched By Microsoft Veterans

Rocco and Dietrich, both Microsoft veterans, launched 3Cloud in 2016.

At Microsoft, the pair were general managers leading a combined $2 billion corporate accounts organization. They also led direct and channel go-to-market efforts.

3Cloud’s services include cloud modernization, advanced data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and application development for Azure.

Alantra LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to 3Cloud and Gryphon Investors.