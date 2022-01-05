2nd Watch Acquires Snowflake Cloud Data Analytics Partner Aptitive

2nd Watch, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has acquired Aptitive, a data and analytics consultancy that has Snowflake know-how and multi-cloud expertise across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 18 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

2nd Watch, backed by ST Telemedia, has an existing data and analytics practice. The Aptitive deal will boost 2nd Watch within specific verticals — such as media and entertainment, healthcare and retail, the buyer said.

2nd Watch has 230 employees listed on LinkedIn; Aptitive has 50 listed.

2nd Watch Acquires Aptitive: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, 2nd Watch CEO Doug Schneider said:

“Aptitive has been at the forefront of delivering modern cloud-native data solutions with an outstanding team of practice leaders, consultants and engineers. The strategic and cultural fit with 2nd Watch is incredibly strong and further accelerates scaling both our data and application modernization services as we continue building an enduring cloud-native solutions provider that enterprises trust.”

Added Aptitive CEO Paul Corning:

“We are thrilled to gain the support and breadth of services that 2nd Watch brings to our Aptitive employees and clients. Like Aptitive, 2nd Watch combines deep technical skills, top consulting talent and strong culture to deliver outstanding results for its clients. Together we can offer more services, more exceptional performance and a deeper bench across more technologies and skillsets.”

The overall 2nd Watch business focuses on six solution areas:

Enterprise Cloud Migration; ‘Security and Compliance; Cloud Native and DevOps; Optimization; Data Engineering and Analytics; and Managed Services.

Snowflake Partner Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity within the Snowflake partner ecosystem has been strong. Key buyers include such IT consulting firms and MSPs as Atos, Accenture, AHEAD, NTT Data, according to ChannelE2E M&A coverage.