22nd Century Technologies Opens New Managed Services Facility

Management and technology consulting firm 22nd Century Technologies (TSCTI) is opening a new secured managed services facility to support its government customers.

The facility will be located in Elkins, West Virginia. 22nd Century’s WV Center was designed to support their federal, state and local government contracts throughout the United States and will provide cybersecurity, business operations, contact centers, managed IT services and other backend support services, the company said.

The first client the facility will work with is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to the company.

TSCTI says it is hiring and plans to kick start operations with 20 locally sourced employees, which will increase to more than 40 over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company said it will add and hire for additional positions as anticipated contracts are awarded. The center will train employees on the latest tools, technologies, and processes and provide the Elkins community with a new set of growth opportunities, the company says.

22nd Century Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company currently has more than 6,000 full-time employees nationwide that support mission-critical cybersecurity, digital transformation, cloud migration, application modernization, IT infrastructure, O&M, and workforce solutions via 400+ government contracts with federal, state, local, and educational entities in all 50 states.