20 South Partners Acquires iGLASS Networks

20 South Partners has acquired iGLASS Networks, an outsourced Network Operations Center (NOC), for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 101 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

20 South Partners is a family of leading managed service providers with the shared mission of helping people stay connected. It was founded in 2018 and is run by co-founders Jeff Neblett and Scott Lauber. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, 20 South Partners made its first acquisition of ISPN Networks in 2020 and is focused on partnering with managed services businesses that share its core values, according to the company.

iGLASS Networks, founded in 1997, is based in Cary, North Carolina. The company has 22 employees listed on LinkedIn. iGLASS’ areas of expertise include Outsourced NOC Services, Synthetic Transactions, Software as a Service, VMware Monitoring, Tier-1 Outage Remediation, Application Monitoring, Server Monitoring, Network Monitoring, HFC Monitoring, Fiber Monitoring, MSP Monitoring, AWS Monitoring, Azure Monitoring, Datacenter Monitoring, Website Monitoring, 24×7 Monitoring, Infrastructure Monitoring, Monitoring as a Service, Network Operations Center, and Outage Monitoring.

iGLASS provides NOC-as-a-Service to customers across the Broadband, Healthcare, IT, and Financial Services verticals. The company’s platform integrates heterogeneous network performance data in a unified display, offering businesses unique visibility into all aspects of their broadband connection, from data center to the premises.

iGLASS will maintain all management and staff, joining ISPN Network Services (“ISPN”) in the 20 South Partners portfolio, the company said. ISPN provides 24×7 customer support and managed IT services for broadband providers across North America.

Jeff Neblett, CEO, 20 South Partners and ISPN, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome iGLASS to 20 South Partners. We’ve gotten to know the iGLASS founders, Tim, Jack, and Woody, and the company’s team well over the past two years. We appreciate their focus on excellent service delivery and the customer experience. This acquisition will allow us to provide ISPN customers with an even wider range of managed network services and tools, while also expanding our presence in Healthcare, IT, and Financial Services. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring to our customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Tim Bolden, president & co-founder, iGLASS, said: