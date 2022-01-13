1E Hires Datto, LogicMonitor Veterans; Mid-Market MSP Software Push Expected

1E, an endpoint monitoring software company backed by The Carlyle Group, hires Datto veterans Mark Banfield & Ian van Reenen. Here's what's next.

Keep an eye on 1E, an endpoint monitoring software company that’s focused on Digital Employee Experience (DEX).

The Carlyle Group acquired 1E in June 2021. More recently, Datto veterans Mark Banfield (pictured above) and Ian van Reenen have joined 1E as CEO and CTO, respectively.

What’s next? Watch for a mid-market MSP partner push. Banfield gained extensive mid-market experience during his former role as chief revenue officer at LogicMontor. Also, watch for 1E to pursue end-to-end visibility — from endpoints to the network and cloud.

More than endpoint monitoring and management, the 1E Tachyon Platform provides “the actionable intelligence and real-time remediation capability your IT team needs to delight every employee,” the company asserts. Key integrations for that mid-market push include ServiceNow.

1E Business Strategy: More Details Coming

Banfield shared some thoughts about the 1E business strategy — and associated mid-market opportunities for MSPs — during a conversation with ChannelE2E on January 12, 2022. We’ll share some more thoughts from the conversation in the weeks ahead…