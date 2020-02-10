10Pearls Acquires Salesforce Consulting Partner Zen Cloud

10Pearls of Washington D.C., has acquired Zen Cloud Technologies, a San Francisco-based IT consulting and Salesforce software development firm.

This is M&A deal Number 107 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Zen Cloud, founded by Chris Fellows and Barbara Smith in 2015, provides Salesforce, Marketing Cloud and Mulesoft expertise.

10Pearls, a digital services consultancy, now has nearly 500 employees. The company’s digital services include new product development, DevOps, quality assurance, customer experience, continuous security, team augmentation, mobile applications, and emerging technology.

10Pearls, founded in 2004, also has offices in Toronto, Karachi, and Dubai. Key enterprise clientele include Coca-Cola, Docker, Hologic, Stripe, Intuit and AARP. The combined business also offers managed IT services. Key partners include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, SAP Ariba and Microsoft.

10Pearls Acquires Salesforce Partner Zen Cloud: Executive Perspectives

Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls:

“Salesforce is a key platform for enterprises looking to transform and digitalize. The acquisition of Zen Cloud is strategic in many ways for 10Pearls. It bolsters our expertise within Salesforce and Mulesoft, adds to our leadership team, and helps solidify our San Francisco area presence.”

Added Chris Fellows, Zen Cloud Co-Founder:

“As part of 10Pearls, Zen Cloud will not only continue to provide the best possible experience for our clients, we will also be able to partner with customers more strategically with their end-to-end technology needs.”

Concluded Barbara Smith, Zen Cloud Co-Founder:

“We evaluated other partners and chose to join forces with 10Pearls because of their exceptional people, values, culture and impressive customer references.”

Salesforce Partner Mergers and Acquisitions

This is the seventh Salesforce partner merger or acquisition that we’ve seen so far this year. The other deals involved:

Track a list of Salesforce partner mergers & acquisitions here.