Custom Software Development M&A: 10Pearls Acquires Whiz

Digital consulting firm 10Pearls has acquired Whiz, a Peru-based software development company, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 944 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

10Pearls Acquires Whiz

10Pearls, founded in 2004, is based in Vienna, Virginia. The company has 1,638 employees listed on LinkedIn. 10Pearls’ areas of expertise include mobile applications, enterprise and web application development, user experience and design, cybersecurity, product development, DevOps, offshoring, outsourcing, artificial intelligence, IT services, emerging technology, staff augmentation, continuous security, technology partnerships, iOS, Android, software, website design & development, software development, cybersecurity, IoT, DevSecOps, technology and process audits and social media marketing.

Whiz, founded in 2017, is based in Lima, Peru. The company has 61 employees listed on LinkedIn. Whiz’s areas of expertise include digital platform development, information systems development, marketing, digital & e-commerce, search engine optimization, search engine monetization and nearshore.

The acquisition expands 10Pearls nearshore delivery capabilities, according to the company.

Whiz was co-founded by Javier Fernandez-Concha and Renzo Saravia. 10Pearls announced that Javier and Renzo will ‎join 10Pearls along with their team of 125 contributors, expanding the company’s existing team ‎in Peru.‎

This acquisition follows 10Pearls’ recent acquisitions of Latin America-based Pixel506, Proximity and ‎Xtensifi, which also expanded 10Pearls’ nearshore capabilities. The company now has delivery centers in Costa Rica, Peru, and ‎Colombia. Combined with delivery out ‎of the US, Canada, and Pakistan, 10Pearls headcount is now over 1,500 globally, the company said.

The company’s acquisitions have not been limited to Latin America though. In 2020, the company also acquired Salesforce partner Zen Cloud Technologies.

10Pearls Acquires Whiz: Leadership Insight

Imran Aftab, CEO, 10Pearls, commented:

‎“We are very excited to bring Whiz, a fast-growing, young and dynamic company into the 10Pearls ‎organization. With this acquisition, 10Pearls is able to better meet ‎the demands of businesses who are seeking optionality in this challenging economic climate with ability ‎to leverage nearshore, offshore and stateside resources efficiently.”

In a joint statement, Whiz founders Renzo Saravia ‎and Javier Fernandez-Concha said: