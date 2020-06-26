10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended June 26, 2020

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news stories involved Apple, Dell, Deloitte, Fleetsmith, Intuit VARs, Nuvolat bankruptcy, Salesforce RMM, ServiceNow, Tanium, VMware & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. Apple Buys RMM Software Provider: Yes indeed, Apple finally owns remote monitoring and management (RMM) software to help enterprises and MSPs maintain Apple Macs, iPads and iPhones.

2. VMware Partner Nuvolat Cloud Goes Bankrupt: MSPs have until July 15 to migrate their customers off the system.

3. Salesforce RMM, ITSM Coming Soon: Salesforce has made a major investment, and will launch an IT service management (ITSM) platform with RMM and endpoint security capabilities in November 2020. The move counters ServiceNow, but may also wind up competing against RMM software providers.

4. Huawei Banned: Which Countries?: Readers worldwide continue to check out this lengthy list of updates involving Huawei and 5G network build-outs.

5. Deloitte Layoffs In Context: Where the cuts happened, and why.

6. SBA PPP Loan Program – Daily Updates: How small businesses can navigate the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program. Ongoing updates continue.

7. Dell Explores VMware Spinoff: Is a $50 billion deal coming?

8. Intuit Layoffs, VAR Push: Even as Intuit cuts some jobs, the small business financial software provider is preparing a mid-market VAR partner program and ecosystem push.

9. Tech M&A Deal List 2020: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 250 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far this year.

10. Top 10 MSP Technology Partners: Which technology companies most greatly influence vertical market MSP success? Our readership survey revealed some surprising answers.