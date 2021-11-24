10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 24 November 2021

This week’s 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accel-KKR, Accenture, BitTitan & Citrix layoffs, Dell, Ericsson, FinancialForce, IBM, Kimble, Kyndryl, Mavenlink, Samsung, Swish.ai, Vonage & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP Software Company Layoffs: The BitTitan layoff plan surfaced roughly one month after Idera acquired the MSP-friendly cloud migration software business.

9. Dell, Samsung Invest In MSP Help Desk Automation: Hyperautomation & AI (artificial intelligence) software from Swish.ai seeks to accelerate enterprise & MSP help desk ticket resolutions.

8. M&A – Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software: Private equity firm Accel-KKR merges PSA software companies Mavenlink & Kimble. PSA showdown vs FinancialForce on Salesforce.com cloud expected.

7. Survey – Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Participate now to see if your MSP ranks among the top IT service providers in government, health care, manufacturing, retail, financial services and other vertical markets.

6. Ericsson Acquires Vonage: This isn’t a VoIP buyout. Instead, the deal focuses mainly on communication APIs. And the valuation? Sky high.

5. Accenture Acquires Salesforce Partner Tambourine: Indeed, Tambourine is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture has made to rapidly scale its commerce expertise and capabilities.

4. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

3. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

2. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

1. Citrix Layoffs Confirmed: Citrix layoffs are part of $130 million to $240 million restructuring plan. Chief Product Officer PJ Hough exits. Will Citrix be sold?