10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 23 December 2021
This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. DXC Business Unit Acquired: Ness, a unit of Hilan Group, acquires DXC Technology’s IT services business in Israel for $65 million. DXC revenue mix evolution continues.
9. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.
8. Will CompuCom Finally Be Acquired?: Office Depot parent ODP wants to sell CompuCom before the end of 2021. Will MSP finally be acquired after year-long search for buyer?
7. RSA Conference 2022 Delayed: The security event has been pushed back from February to June 2022. The new dates compete head-on against ConnectWise’s IT Nation Secure 2022 event.
6. Log4j Vulnerability and MSP Software: The latest statements and guidance from Auvik Networks, ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, Liongard, N-able, NinjaOne and Pax8.
5. Oracle Acquires Healthcare Software Company Cerner: This is Oracle’s largest software acquisition since since the PeopleSoft HR software & NetSuite ERP cloud acquisitions.
4. Google Cloud Marketplace – Partner Revenue Challenges?: Google Cloud Marketplace apparently blocks channel partners from reselling and monetizing third-party software, The Information reports.
3. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.
2. Citrix Buyout?: Potential bidders may include Elliott Management and private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The potential result: There’s a chance Citrix could merge into Tibco.
1. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.
