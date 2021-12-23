10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 23 December 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involve Cerner, Citrix, CompuCom, DXC, Elliott Management, Google Cloud Marketplace, IBM, Kyndryl, Log4j, ODP, Office Depot, Oracle, RSA Conference delayed, Vista Equity Partners & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. DXC Business Unit Acquired: Ness, a unit of Hilan Group, acquires DXC Technology’s IT services business in Israel for $65 million. DXC revenue mix evolution continues.

9. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

8. Will CompuCom Finally Be Acquired?: Office Depot parent ODP wants to sell CompuCom before the end of 2021. Will MSP finally be acquired after year-long search for buyer?

7. RSA Conference 2022 Delayed: The security event has been pushed back from February to June 2022. The new dates compete head-on against ConnectWise’s IT Nation Secure 2022 event.

6. Log4j Vulnerability and MSP Software: The latest statements and guidance from Auvik Networks, ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, Liongard, N-able, NinjaOne and Pax8.

5. Oracle Acquires Healthcare Software Company Cerner: This is Oracle’s largest software acquisition since since the PeopleSoft HR software & NetSuite ERP cloud acquisitions.

4. Google Cloud Marketplace – Partner Revenue Challenges?: Google Cloud Marketplace apparently blocks channel partners from reselling and monetizing third-party software, The Information reports.

3. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

2. Citrix Buyout?: Potential bidders may include Elliott Management and private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The potential result: There’s a chance Citrix could merge into Tibco.

1. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.