10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 08 October 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, Citrix, Frontenac, IBM Kyndryl, Integris, Kaseya, One Identity, OneLogin, Qurst Software, Unitrends & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

9. Four MSPs Merge to Form Integris: Four MSPs (Domain Technology Partners, Compudyne, ProviDyn and MyITpros), backed by private equity firm Frontenac, have merged to form Integris, a national managed IT services provider focused on small and mid-market businesses.

8. Accenture M&A List: Take a look at more than 90 Accenture acquisitions, and you’ll see key M&A trends involving, big data analytics, cloud managed services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, IT consulting, MSP and MSSP services.

7. Citrix CEO Exits Amid Potential Company Sale: A surprise CEO change arrives as Citrix struggles to navigate cloud and desktop as a service (DaaS) competition in the age of Microsoft Windows 365. Is a company buyout on the way?

6. Nine Ways to Support Your Client’s Hybrid Workforce: Timely guidance from Unitrends, a Kaseya company.

5. M&A – Identity and Access Management Software Buyout: This deal involves One Identity, owned by Quest Software, acquiring OneLogin for IAM. Quest Software has been backed by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Elliott Management since 2016.

4. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Tips: Still one of our best-read blogs, this regularly updated content helps MSPs and small businesses to understand the PPP loan forgiveness process.

3. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

2. IBM MSP Spin Off – Kyndryl Details: Ten things to know about Kyndryl, including annual revenue, profit and financial performance for IBM’s managed infrastructure services business.

1. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.