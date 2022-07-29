10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 29 July 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involved Accenture, Askdata, Avaya, Citrix, IT By Design, N-able, Nokia, PwC, SAP, Solvera & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. New Relic for Sale?: Private equity firms may be interested in acquiring the application performance monitoring (APM) and observability software company, report suggests.

9. IT By Design and N-able Partner: MSPs gain unified NOC and RMM (remote monitoring and management) that leverages N-central.

8. PwC Acquires Azure and AWS Cloud Consulting Expertise: PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) buys two cloud consulting firms that specialize in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

7. SAP Acquires Askdata: SAP gains areas of expertise that include artificial intelligence, augmented analytics, search-driven analytics and natural language processing.

6. Nokia Managed Services Business Up for Sale?: That’s the rumor…

5. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 650 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

4. Accenture M&A List: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire cloud, MSP, MSSP, e-commerce and digital agency companies. Here’s a look at more than 110 Accenture acquisitions.

3. Citrix Debt Financing Challenge Is A Warning Signal for Private Equity Buyouts: Private equity’s $16.5 billion buyout of Citrix Systems is missing one important ingredient: A $15 billion debt sale to finance the deal. Here’s why MSPs should care.

2. Avaya Board Removes CEO, Layoffs Coming?: The struggling unified communications company plans to cut costs amid big revenue and earnings shortfall. Are Avaya layoffs next?

1. Accenture Acquires Solvera: Latest tuck-in deal involves ServiceNow, Microsoft and SAP application expertise.