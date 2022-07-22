10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 22 July 2022

This week's 10 most read news stories involve Accenture, Ahead, BASE, Canalys, Centerbridge Partners, Citrix, Infosys, New Relic, PwC, Rackspace & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Is $3 Billion MSP, IT Service Provider Up for Sale?: Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners may be looking to sell Ahead Inc. — an enterprise and cloud MSP, a report indicated.

9. Are We In A Recession (And Does It Matter to MSPs?): Economic timeline from Apple, Google & Microsoft offers financial planning clues. MSPs are not recession proof. But history shows recessions don’t stop great entrepreneurs.

8. Accenture M&A List: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire cloud, MSP, MSSP, e-commerce and digital agency companies. Here’s a look at more than 110 Accenture acquisitions.

7. PwC Acquires Azure and AWS Cloud Consulting Expertise: PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) buys two cloud consulting firms that specialize in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

6. Citrix Debt Financing Delayed – A Warning Signal for Private Equity Buyouts?: Private equity’s $16.5 billion buyout of Citrix Systems is missing one important ingredient: A $15 billion debt sale to finance the deal.

5. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 650 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

4. Infosys Acquires Life Sciences IT Consulting Firm: The latest M&A target is consulting firm BASE life science.

3. Rackspace Public Cloud Hires Cognizant Veteran: D K Sinha joins as president of Public Cloud Business Unit. What will become of Private Cloud Business unit?

2. New Relic for Sale?: Private equity firms may be interested in acquiring the application performance monitoring (APM) and observability software company, report suggests.

1. Cloud Market Share 2022 – Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud: The latest cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.