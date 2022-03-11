10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 11 March 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, AHEAD, Cybus, DXC, Google Cloud, Hyperscience, Kyndryl, PwC, vCore & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs: A look at the best MSPs for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud platform. Our 2021 remains a popular read with readers, and the 2022 edition will surface later this year.

9. Kyndryl Revenues Shrink Now, Grow Later: Can the IBM spin-off grow its revenues and profits through public cloud IT consulting partnerships?

8. PwC Invests In Industrial IoT Startup: The deal involves a minority stake in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software company Cybus GmbH of Germany. Also, PwC acquisitions worldwide continue.

7. Google Cloud Acquires Mandiant: Here are the potential cloud security implications for MSPs and MSSPs.

6. DXC Exits Russia: DXC joins global IT consulting firms, cloud MSPs & MSSPs in a Russia business exit strategy.

5. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 250 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

4. Accenture Halts Russia Business: Accenture vowed to support roughly 2,300 employees impacted by the decision, but did not disclose details about potential severance or support plans.

3. AHEAD Acquires vCore; Enterprise Cloud MSP Nears $2.5B Revenue: AHEAD, backed by private equity firms, acquires Inc. 5000 company vCORE Technology Partners; gains Cisco, Dell, Nutanix & VMware expertise across western United States.

2. Hyperscience Job Cuts: Are these staff cuts a warning signal for the automation software market?

1. Google Cloud Layoffs: What the targeted Google Cloud job cuts and reorganization potentially mean for MSPs and MSSPs that offer public cloud services.