Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 09 September 2022

This week's most read channel partner program & MSP market news involves Accenture, Avaya, Citrix Systems, Deloitte, Huawei, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud & more.
Credit: Getty Images

by Joe Panettieri • Sep 9, 2022

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Join Us At MSSP Alert Live 2022: The cybersecurity conference, set for September 19-21 in Washington D.C., is designed for MSPs and MSSPs to partner into the future.

9. Deloitte M&A List: These Deloitte acquisitions are pushing the IT consulting and business advisory firm deeper into cloud, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and workforce automation services.

8. Citrix Buyout Closing Soon?: It sounds like private equity firms and banks are nearing deal terms to fund the Citrix buyout. But it’s a cautionary tale for MSPs and MSSPs that think private equity firms have endless access to cash.

7. Return to Office: Apple, Google and Microsoft Policies: Return to Office (RTO) vs. Work From Home (WFH): Why MSPs & channel partners must maintain Work From Anywhere (WFA) security & productivity strategies.

6. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

5. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

4. Accenture Buyout List: Every MSP, MSSP, IT consulting firm and cybersecurity company that Accenture has acquired in recent years…

3. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

2. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

1. Avaya Board Removes Former CEO James Chirico: As Avaya layoffs arrive, readers remain glued to this July 2022 story. The piece provides initial clues about Avaya’s business erosion.

Related Content

Return Home

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.