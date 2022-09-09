10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 09 September 2022

This week's most read channel partner program & MSP market news involves Accenture, Avaya, Citrix Systems, Deloitte, Huawei, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Join Us At MSSP Alert Live 2022: The cybersecurity conference, set for September 19-21 in Washington D.C., is designed for MSPs and MSSPs to partner into the future.

9. Deloitte M&A List: These Deloitte acquisitions are pushing the IT consulting and business advisory firm deeper into cloud, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and workforce automation services.

8. Citrix Buyout Closing Soon?: It sounds like private equity firms and banks are nearing deal terms to fund the Citrix buyout. But it’s a cautionary tale for MSPs and MSSPs that think private equity firms have endless access to cash.

7. Return to Office: Apple, Google and Microsoft Policies: Return to Office (RTO) vs. Work From Home (WFH): Why MSPs & channel partners must maintain Work From Anywhere (WFA) security & productivity strategies.

6. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

5. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

4. Accenture Buyout List: Every MSP, MSSP, IT consulting firm and cybersecurity company that Accenture has acquired in recent years…

3. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

2. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

1. Avaya Board Removes Former CEO James Chirico: As Avaya layoffs arrive, readers remain glued to this July 2022 story. The piece provides initial clues about Avaya’s business erosion.