10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 05 August 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involved Accenture, Avaya, ICS-Cards Technology, Deloitte, DXC, Ernst & Young, Pax8 & Sentia.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Deloitte Acquires Mid-Market Salesforce Cloud Consulting Firm: The latest M&A target is Nubik of Montreal, Canada.

9. Accenture Acquires Cloud MSP, IT Consulting Firm: Sentia deal seeks to further boost Accenture’s cloud infrastructure services capabilities.

8. Pax8 Acquires Microsoft 365 Cloud Solutions Provider: The deal continues Pax8’s worldwide cloud marketplace expansion.

7. M&A List – Accenture: Here are more than 110 M&A deals involving Accenture acquiring MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and IT consulting companies.

6. MSP M&A: ICS Buys Cards Technology: ICS, backed by private equity firm ClearLight Partners, continues to acquire eastern United States managed IT services providers (MSPs).

5. Ernst & Young Acquires Two IT Consulting Firms: The latest purchases include digital engineering consultancy Digital Detox Ventures and New Zealand-based Q4 Associates.

4. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

3. DXC Sells Two Microsoft Dynamics Business Units: The buyer, sa.global, gains e-procurement and homebuilder software platforms.

2. Oracle Layoffs 2022: After months of rumors, some job cuts at cloud application and enterprise database provider emerge.

1. Avaya Board “Removes” CEO: Vonage & Google veteran Alan Masarek succeeds James Chirico in bid to fix the UCaaS and CCaaS business. Will cost cuts involve layoffs?