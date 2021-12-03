10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 03 December 2021

This week’s 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved AWS re:Invent, Citrix Systems, ConnectWise, Cyberdrain, Huawei, IBM, Kyndryl, SmileBack & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. IBM Acquires Multi-Cloud MSP: Ten of 20 acquisitions under IBM CEO Arvind Krishna involve cloud consulting companies, pitting IBM Consulting against Accenture & the like.

9. Microsoft 365 Management Tool for MSPs: Has Cyberdrain built a better better mousetrap?

8. Survey – Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Participate now to see if your MSP ranks among the top IT service providers in government, health care, manufacturing, retail, financial services and other vertical markets.

7. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

6. AWS re:Invent Live Blog: AWS re:Invent 2021 channel partner & alliance news involving Accenture, A-LIGN, Datadog, Dell EMC, HPE, HYCU, Kasten by Veeam, Rubrik, Zerto & more.

5. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

4. Citrix Layoffs Confirmed: Citrix layoffs are part of $130 million to $240 million restructuring plan. Chief Product Officer PJ Hough exits. Will Citrix be sold?

3. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

2. ConnectWise Acquires MSP Customer Survey Software Provider SmileBack: ConnectWise MSPs gain tool to measure customer satisfaction, drive retention & improve net promoter scores (NPS).

1. Quest Software Acquired Again: Private equity firm Clearlake Capital acquires Quest Software from Francisco Partners. IT management & security software business valuation: $5.4B, 10.9X EBITDA, report indicated.