10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 02 September 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture; Carbonite; ConnectWise buys Wise-Sync; Huawei; OpenText Buys Micro Focus; VMware Carbon Black; Webroot; & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. SS&C Acquires Financial Services CRM Company: The deal involves CRM for capital markets and investment banks.

9. ConnectWise Acquires Wise-Sync: MSP software provider ConnectWise, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, buys payment & invoice automation software provider Wise-Sync.

8. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

7. Accenture Buyout List: Every MSP, MSSP, IT consulting firm and cybersecurity company that Accenture has acquired in recent years…

6. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

5. Return to Office: Apple, Google and Microsoft Policies: Return to Office (RTO) vs. Work From Home (WFH): Why MSPs & channel partners must maintain Work From Anywhere (WFA) security & productivity strategies.

4. VMware Explore 2022 Live Blog: VMware Explore 2022 conference news involved Carbon Black Cloud network detection & security, IBM Consulting, Microsoft Azure, VMware Cloud on AWS, NetApp, NTT & more.

3. OpenText Acquires Micro Focus; Gains Enterprise and CyberRes Cybersecurity Business: The Webroot & Carbonite parent gains more than cloud & enterprise business software. Micro Focus CyberRes cybersecurity business is worth watching.

2. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

1. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.