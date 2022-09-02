Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 02 September 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture; Carbonite; ConnectWise buys Wise-Sync; Huawei; OpenText Buys Micro Focus; VMware Carbon Black; Webroot; & more.
by Joe Panettieri • Sep 2, 2022

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. SS&C Acquires Financial Services CRM Company: The deal involves CRM for capital markets and investment banks.

9. ConnectWise Acquires Wise-Sync: MSP software provider ConnectWise, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, buys payment & invoice automation software provider Wise-Sync.

8. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

7. Accenture Buyout List: Every MSP, MSSP, IT consulting firm and cybersecurity company that Accenture has acquired in recent years…

6. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

5. Return to Office: Apple, Google and Microsoft Policies: Return to Office (RTO) vs. Work From Home (WFH): Why MSPs & channel partners must maintain Work From Anywhere (WFA) security & productivity strategies.

4. VMware Explore 2022 Live Blog: VMware Explore 2022 conference news involved Carbon Black Cloud network detection & security, IBM Consulting, Microsoft Azure, VMware Cloud on AWS, NetApp, NTT & more.

3. OpenText Acquires Micro Focus; Gains Enterprise and CyberRes Cybersecurity Business: The Webroot & Carbonite parent gains more than cloud & enterprise business software. Micro Focus CyberRes cybersecurity business is worth watching.

2. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

1. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

