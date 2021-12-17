10 Most Read ChannelE2E New Stories: Week of 17 December 2021

This week’s 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involves Accenture, CompuGain, Ensono, Huawei, IBM, Kyndryl, Log4j, Unisys and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Unisys Acquires AWS Cloud Partner: The deal involves CompuGain for $87.3 million, or roughly 1.5 times annual CompuGain revenues.

9. Businesses That Require COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s the ongoing list…

8. Former Starbucks CIO Joins MSP: A top cloud MSP, Ensono, hires Starbucks, Disney & Savvis veteran Jeff Wile to lead Ensono Digital’s public cloud alliances.

7. SADA Acquires Google Cloud Partner: North America Google Cloud partner SADA, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has acquired ByteWave Digital as part of a global expansion into the APAC (Asia-Pacific) market.

6. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

5. Accenture Buyout List: More than 100 Accenture acquisitions listed — including buyouts that involve MSPs, MSSPs, cloud consulting companies, cybersecurity firms and more.

4. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

3. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

2. Mitel Layoffs: Job cuts arrive at unified communications technology company.

1. Log4j Vulnerability and MSP Software: The latest statements and guidance from Auvik Networks, ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, Liongard, N-able, NinjaOne and Pax8.