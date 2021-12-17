Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E New Stories: Week of 17 December 2021

This week’s 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involves Accenture, CompuGain, Ensono, Huawei, IBM, Kyndryl, Log4j, Unisys and more.

by Joe Panettieri • Dec 17, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Unisys Acquires AWS Cloud Partner: The deal involves CompuGain for $87.3 million, or roughly 1.5 times annual CompuGain revenues.

9. Businesses That Require COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s the ongoing list…

8. Former Starbucks CIO Joins MSP: A top cloud MSP, Ensono, hires Starbucks, Disney & Savvis veteran Jeff Wile to lead Ensono Digital’s public cloud alliances.

7. SADA Acquires Google Cloud Partner: North America Google Cloud partner SADA, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has acquired ByteWave Digital as part of a global expansion into the APAC (Asia-Pacific) market.

6. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

5. Accenture Buyout List: More than 100 Accenture acquisitions listed — including buyouts that involve MSPs, MSSPs, cloud consulting companies, cybersecurity firms and more.

4. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

3. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

2. Mitel Layoffs: Job cuts arrive at unified communications technology company.

1. Log4j Vulnerability and MSP Software: The latest statements and guidance from Auvik NetworksConnectWiseDatto, KaseyaLiongardN-ableNinjaOne and Pax8.

