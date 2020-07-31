10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended July 31, 2020

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involved Cognizant, Dataprise CEO Steve Lewis, Get Channeled's Ted Roller, Lenovo, Azure Expert MSP, PPP loans, ServiceNow, Zomentum's Shruti Ghate & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. SBA PPP Loan Updates: The latest twist? How Congress may evolve the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to eliminate more paybacks and permit some small businesses to take a second round of loans.

2. Huawei Banned: Which Countries?: The updates continue — especially from Europe.

3. Accenture Layoffs 2020: Job Cut Details: Our story from early July explored why the global IT consulting firm trimmed some jobs.

4. Deloitte Layoffs In Context: Our story from June continues to generate repeat reading. A look at where the job cuts happened worldwide.

5. Zomentum MSP Sales Automation: CEO Shruti Ghate explains $4.1 million funding for MSP sales automation software platform. Also, advisor Ted Roller of Get Channeled offers perspectives on the partner opportunity.

6. M&A: Technology Acquisitions List: ChannelE2E has now tracked more than 300 technology mergers and acquisitions so far in 2020. Scores of deals involve MSPs, IT consulting firms, VARs and more.

7. Cognizant Buys Azure Cloud Partner: Why the global IT consulting firm acquired a Microsoft Azure MSP Expert.

8. Lenovo Cloud MSP Services: How Lenovo partners can co-sell cloud-based managed services and Microsoft 365 capabilities with the PC, server and data center hardware provider.

9. Dataprise Names Steve Lewis CEO: Private equity-backed MSP names well-known industry veteran to lead company.

10. ServiceNow Top 10 Partners: The IT consulting firms that work most closely and most successfully with the workflow automation and IT service management (ITSM) software provider.