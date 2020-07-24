10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended July 24, 2020

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involved HP Inc. managed print services, Huawei, Ingram Micro Cloud, Microsoft 365 Intune, SolarWinds MSP & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. Huawei Banned and Permitted: Which Countries?: Channel partners worldwide are seeking to understand where Huawei’s 5G networking equipment can — and can’t — be deployed. France apparently is the latest country to push back against the equipment amid pressure from the United States and Huawei security concerns.

2. SBA PPP Loan Updates: A new guide emerges to help Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) participants with their forms to document how PPP loans were used.

3. Jamf IPO: Investor and Apple MSP Recap: This week’s very successful IPO turned heads. Here’s why.

4. Deloitte Layoffs In Context: Our story from June continues to generate repeat reading. A look at where the job cuts happened worldwide.

5. Accenture Layoffs 2020: Job Cut Details: Our story from early July explored why the global IT consulting firm trimmed some jobs.

6. SolarWinds MSP-Microsoft 365 Integration: How SolarWinds MSP and Microsoft Intune will integrate their tools for improved RMM (remote monitoring and management) capabilities.

7. M&A: Technology Acquisitions List: ChannelE2E has now tracked more than 300 technology mergers and acquisitions so far in 2020. Scores of deals involve MSPs, IT consulting firms, VARs and more.

8. Ingram Cloud Marketplace Milestone: The Ingram Micro Cloud now supports more than 10 million managed users. Are there ways for Ingram to more fully unlock the value of its cloud platform? ChannelE2E speculates…

9. Microsoft Inspire 2020 Recap: Key partner program moves involving Azure Cloud, cybersecurity, MSPs… and even MSSPs.

10. HP Inc. Sells Managed Print Direct to SMBs: One week after announcing a new channel partner program, HP Inc. announces a direct sales push for managed print services into the SMB market.