10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended July 17, 2020

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news involved Datto, Dell, Gluh, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Rackspace, Silver Peak Systems, VMware & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. Huawei Banned and Permitted In Which Countries?: New developments involving the United Kingdom and the United States inspired readers to understand where Huawei’s 5G wireless networking equipment can — and can’t — be deployed. This story has been updated regularly for more than a year.

2. HPE Acquires SD-WAN Specialist Silver Peak: How the deal counters Aryaka Networks, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Versa Networks, VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud and more.

3. Datto Files for IPO: What the move potentially means for MSP partners and private equity owner Vista Equity Partners.

4. Datto Acquires Gluh: MSPs gain sales quoting and procurement platform. What the deal potentially means to partners, distributors and systems like Pax8 and ConnectWise Marketplace.

5. Accenture Layoffs 2020: Job Cut Details: Our story from early July explored why the global IT consulting firm trimmed some jobs.

6. Deloitte Layoffs In Context: Our story from June continues to generate repeat reading. A look at where the job cuts happened worldwide.

7. SBA PPP Loan Program: Daily Updates: Repeat readership continues amid our ongoing updates on the Paycheck Protection Program.

8. M&A: Technology Acquisitions – 2020 Deal List: Nearly 300 MSPs, IT consulting firms and software companies have been acquired so far in 2020. Here’s the list of buyers, sellers and private equity deal influencers.

9. Dell, VMware Channel Chief Transitions: Who’s in, who’s out and why.

10. Rackspace IPO Plan: Including the latest financial results and business KPIs from the the multi-cloud MSP.