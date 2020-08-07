10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended August 7, 2020

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news stories involved SolarWinds MSP, cloud market share stats, Rackspace IPO recap, SAP-Vistex investment & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. SolarWinds May Spin Off SolarWinds MSP: The breaking $SWI details that ChannelE2E readers likely learned before anyone else.

2. Huawei Banned: Which Countries?: The updates continue — particularly from Europe.

3. SBA PPP Loan Updates: The next deadline approaches. Plus, how Congress may evolve the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to eliminate more paybacks and permit some small businesses to take a second round of loans.

4. Accenture Layoffs 2020: Job Cut Details: Our story from early July explored why the global IT consulting firm trimmed some jobs.

5. Cloud Market Share 2020: The latest stats involving Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more. $AMZM, $MSFT $GOOG.

6. Hurricane Isaias Power Outages: The outage count and the disaster recovery progress report.

7. Kevin Thompson, John Pagliuca Discuss Potential SolarWinds MSP Spin-Off: Why SolarWinds is exploring the potential move, directly from the company’s C-Suite.

8. Deloitte Layoffs In Context: Our story from June continues to generate repeat reading. A look at where the job cuts happened worldwide.

9. Rackspace IPO Recap: Why the multi-cloud MSP didn’t generate investor buzz. $RXT

10. SAP Invests In Vistex: A business partnership evolves into a financial investment.